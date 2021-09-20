Now that the Great River Rail Commission has achieved its goal of a second passenger rail train between the Twin Cities and Chicago, the Washington County Board of Commissioners, sitting as the Regional Railroad Authority Sept. 14, voted to withdraw from the organization.
The commission has 18 members representing communities from St. Paul to La Crosse, Wis. The annual membership dues for Washington County was $4,000.
The Great River Rail Commission advocated for the development of the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Second Train Project, a daily round-trip passenger train between the Twin Cities and Chicago. In 2021, the commission achieved a milestone with its advocacy for the Amtrak Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Second Train, acquiring matching funds from the Minnesota State Legislature for a Federal Railroad Administration grant to be used for final design and construction and service planned to begin in 2024.
The commission requires a 90-day written notice to withdraw Washington County Regional Railroad Authority from the commission, which will be in the beginning of 2022.
