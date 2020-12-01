Washington County and the Suburban Metro Area Continuum of Care were recognized for their efforts toward ending veterans’ homelessness.
The County Board of Commissioners received the recognition Nov. 17.
The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed Oct. 29 that the Dakota, Anoka, Washington, Scott, and Carver counties’ Suburban Metro Area Continuum of Care has effectively ended homelessness among veterans.
Effectively ending homelessness means that there is no waitlist for veterans who may lose housing, also referred to as “functional zero,” according to a news release from Washington County. The infrastructure and systems the region has built will ensure any veteran experiencing homelessness in the region will get the support needed to quickly obtain a permanent home.
The Washington County Homeless Outreach Services Team and the Veteran Services Division were key in earning this designation.
