The following actions were taken at the March 14 Washington County Board of Commissioners meeting at the Government Center in Stillwater.
County will receive funds for community-based mental health care
Washington County will receive $265,157 from the federal government to enhance home- and community-based services for those with mental illness.
The money will be used to pay a dedicated adult mental health coordinator and to purchase a vehicle that will be used to help individuals access services.
The money is to be used to build community-based mental health service infrastructure that responds to the unique needs and circumstances of the community. The funding is being allocated to adult mental health initiative regions by the Minnesota Department of Human Services to enhance, expand or strengthen the program.
The grant will be used through March 31, 2024.
Sheriff’s Office receives grant from Marathon Community Investment Programs
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will receive $20,000 from the Marathon Community Investment Programs for wellness initiatives.
The grant will fund psychoeducation for Sheriff’s Office staff that allows for individual meetings with a clinician in a structured and protected way. The individual sessions will go over stressors of the job that are inherent with the risks associated with the law enforcement profession and provide resources to employees to mitigate and navigate the effects of high levels of stress.
Stress management was identified by the Sheriff’s CORE Wellness Steering Committee as being an important focus for employee wellness. Marathon Oil has partnered with the community for several initiatives and made law enforcement mental health a priority in making this grant available.
Sheriff’s Office receives donation from Montero family for Explorers, water recovery
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will receive a donation of $8,775 from the Montero family of Mahtomedi to be used for the office’s Explorers Program and Water Recovery Team.
The donation was made in appreciation of the work and dedication the Sheriff’s Office has had in the community. The donation will provide the explorers with the opportunity to attend the 2023 Minnesota Law Enforcement Explorer’s Conference this spring in Rochester. Additionally, the competing explorers will be outfitted with new uniforms for the event. The funding will also be used to purchase dive suits and ice rescue suits to outfit members of the Water Recovery Team.
Northwest Asphalt & Maintenance will perform crack sealing in county in 2023
Northwest Asphalt & Maintenance will do crack sealing on various roadways within Washington County this summer after the County Board approved a $259,521 contract with the company.
The crack sealing will be done on about 32 miles of county roads throughout the county. Work is planned for May.
Crack sealing is maintenance that seals cracks in roads. This reduces the amount of water that can infiltrate the road base, reducing freeze-thaw damage. Reducing the freeze-thaw damage helps to slow down road degradation. Prolonging the life of the road preserves the investment in the road and extends the amount of time until the next reconstruction is needed. Crack sealing is performed annually within the county.
The county invited its non-state aid local partners, such as townships and non-state aid cities, to include local roads in the county’s project to achieve the best bid price. Baytown Township and the City of St. Mary’s Point asked to be included with Washington County, and they will participate in the county project. Washington County will fund 68% of the contract, St. Mary’s Point will fund 2% of the contract and Baytown Township will fund 20% of the contract based on the scope of work.
The county’s wheelage tax will pay the county’s share.
County will use rescue plan money to upgrade heating, cooling at Stillwater campus
Washington County will use American Rescue Plan Act funds to upgrade the heating and cooling systems in the county’s Government Center and Law Enforcement Center in Stillwater.
The County Board approved several contracts for the project March 14.
The county will use the ARPA money to update the heating and cooling systems that are no longer up to code and which are past their useful lives. Updating the heating and cooling equipment will allow the county to react to pandemic conditions more efficiently and to maintain occupant comfort while using larger volumes of outside air. Modernized modular boilers and more effective chillers will allow for improved energy efficiency in all upgraded buildings.
