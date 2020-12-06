Washington County will receive $2.16 million from the state Department of Human Services to support community-based services to individuals who have a mental illness.
The county board accepted the grant, which runs through Dec. 31, 2022.
The county will also receive $1.04 million from the Department of Human Services over the same time frame to pay for mobile crisis response services. The county board accepted the grants Dec. 1.
The grant is split evenly over the term, with $1.08 million provided in 2021 and 2022. The money is the same amount that was provided to the county for the previous grant cycle.
The Crisis Response Services Grant funds support the delivery of crisis response services to adult and child residents of Washington County. This service includes 24-hour telephone screening and triage, mobile crisis response teams, face-to-face crisis assessment, and/or intervention and community stabilization.
Washington County moved the Mental Health Crisis Response Services in-house at the beginning of 2019 as part of a newly-created Crisis Response Unit to provide critical safety net services.
The increase for this contract from $800,000 for 2019-2020 to $1.04 million for 2021-2022 is related to increasing capacity for providing Crisis Stabilization services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.