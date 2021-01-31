Washington County will receive $473,225 in funding through the Emergency Solutions Grant, administered by the state Department of Human Services, which will be used to provide emergency shelter for households experiencing homelessness during the pandemic.
The County Board approved the grant agreement for the funding Jan. 26.
The money will be used between now and January 2022 to cover the cost to manage shelter operations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.