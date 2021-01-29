The Washington County Board of Commissioners accepted a donation of $16,000 from HealthPartners Jan. 19.
HealthPartners provides health insurance to county employees.
The donation is to acknowledge and support work the county does to enhance individual and community health. It is suggested the donation be used in the county to align with the UCare Grant, which is used to better understand barriers to health equity that may be inherent to county services.
