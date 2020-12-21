Washington County will receive $4,500 to pay for oak savanna restoration in Lake Elmo Park Reserve, after the County Board accepted the gift from the family of Ardis Wegner Dec. 15.
Funds will be used to remove the buckthorn on 2.21 acres of land, and conduct two years of follow-up treatment, and pay for native seed, plants, and a deer fence.
The work will occur north of the Nordic Center, along the east side of Eagle Point Lake. Initial removal of buckthorn is expected this winter, with the majority of the restoration completed by 2023.
The county has been conducting oak savanna restoration throughout Lake Elmo Park Reserve for the last six years, with the nearest project north of this project area. The county will be overseeing the contractors used to complete the work and the money will be kept in a stewardshipfund.
