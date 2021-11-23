The Washington County Food Pack Delivery program has a new telephone number and food pack delivery request form, as the county moved the customer service and system management to a group of local food shelves, Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf, White Bear Area Food Shelf, and Valley Outreach.
The change occurred on Nov. 1, and the telephone number is now 651-390-6507, the online request form will be available at https://bit.ly/3C2XcsB, and the email is foodshelfdeliverymn@gmail.com.
Food packs include fresh produce, protein, dairy, deli items, dry goods and personal care items. Washington and Ramsey county residents may request free food pack deliveries as needed. The food shelves will support the centralized operation of the delivery program, in partnership with NewTrax.
A coalition of local food shelves will sustain the food pack deliveries for residents and will take on the responsibilities of coordinating the deliveries and staffing the Food Support Line.
Since April 2020, Washington County’s Food Security Unit coordinated more than 6,500 deliveries to households in partnership with local food shelves, the Metropolitan Council’s contracted Transit Link services, and NewTrax.
For more information, visit https://www.co.washington.mn.us/3222/Community-Resources.
