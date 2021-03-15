Washington County Parks will offer summer day camps in two county parks. Two camps will be offered, “A Day in the Life” and “Outdoor Skills.”
A day in the life will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday; for ages 8-10 June 14-June 17 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve; for ages 10-12 July 12-July 15 at Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park and for ages 10-12 July 26-July 29 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
Children will learn about the birds, insects, and fish in the parks, make crafts, meet special guests and discover what it is like to spend a day in the life of animal friends.
The program costs $192, with a vehicle permit included for drop-off and pick-up; the program has the capacity of 15 children.
Outdoor Skills will be offered 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday for ages 10-12 June 21-June 24 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve; for ages 8-10 July 19-July 22 at Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park; for ages 8-10 Aug. 2-Aug. 5 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
Children will learn survival skills, how to prepare a campsite, find their way with a compass, catch their own dinner and identify plants and animals.
The program costs $145, with a vehicle permit included for drop-off and pick-up; the program has the capacity of 15 children.
The groups will follow updated Minnesota Department of Health along with the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Washington County guidelines for COVID-19 protection.
See www.co.washington.mn.us/parks for online registration under Programs and Events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.