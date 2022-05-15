County meeting

Alex McKinney, Washington County Parks Manager, is honored at the May 10 County Board meeting for his Minnesota Recreation and Park Association award. Pictured is Jennifer Wagenius, Deputy County Administrator, commissioners Lisa Weik, District 5, Wayne Johnson, District 4, and Fran Miron, District 1, McKinney, commissioners Gary Kriesel, District 3, and Stan Karwoski, District 2, Wayne Sandberg, Public Works Director, and Sandy Breuer, Parks Director.

The Minnesota Recreation and Park Association awarded Alex McKinney, Washington County Parks Manager, the Jack Niles Award.

This award is given to a professional member of MRPA with 10-plus years of professional experience and is based on their outstanding service to parks and recreation field and to the Minnesota Park Association. McKinney has worked for Washington County for nearly four years.

He has been in the profession for more than 17 years.

In addition to Washington County, he has worked for Three Rivers Park District and the University of Minnesota as adjunct faculty.

McKinney is actively involved in the MRPA. He has served on several committees including the conference committee for five years and as exhibit hall co-chair; the membership committee; has presented at the summer leadership workshop, winter workshop, and at the annual conference; and served on the MRPA Board of Directors.

McKinney is an MRPA and National Recreation and Park Association member.

