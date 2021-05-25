Experience three different standup paddleboard options at Square Lake County Park north of Stillwater this summer.
Class size is limited, and registration is required for all SUP programs; participants must be 14 years old or older and able to swim. All minors must be accompanied by a responsible registered adult.
Standup paddleboarding is water recreation and total body fitness opportunity that will be offered at sunset starting June 1. Saturday morning SUP - Yoga classes start June 5.
Standup paddleboarding sunset classes are $40 per person. Participants are encouraged to bring their own lifejackets. SUP Sunset Paddle will be held from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays, June 1 through Aug. 31. This is guided paddle boarding.
Saturday SUP - Yoga classes will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Square Lake Saturdays, June 5 through Aug. 14. This is guided yoga on the water. All equipment is provided. Classes are $40 per person.
There will also be three Full Moon SUP programs, Thursday, June 24, Friday, July 23, and Sunday, Aug. 22. Times vary by time of sunset; see the website for registration. Vehicle park permits, $7 daily, and $30 annually, are required; the park is at 15450 Square Lake Trail N. All equipment is provided by Brown Dog Paddle Board Co. Dress for the weather and water activity.
The program meets at the boat launch at the park. Program dates are subject to change due to severe weather (high wind, heavy rain, lightening).
In the event of a weather cancellation, participants will receive a refund.
For updates or to register, see the Washington County website, www.co.washington.mn.us, and search “SUP” and register online.
For more programs and events, see www.co.washington.mn.us/parks. Follow Washington County Parks on social media at @WashCountyParks.
