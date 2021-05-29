Washington County is offering free training to anyone interested in obtaining a Certified Production Technician manufacturing certification.
The free eight-week online training and independent learning classes begin June 7 and go through Aug. 6.
This program is designed for those looking to develop foundational knowledge of manufacturing processes and production, skill development, and hands-on experience on safety, maintenance, logistics, blueprint reading, and lean manufacturing principles. Participants will have the opportunity to test for nationally-recognized Certified Production Technician certification, and pursue employment with manufacturing companies such as Intek Plastics, Renewal by Andersen, and more. For more information, contact Cory Sindt at 612-449-4221.
