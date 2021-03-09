The Washington County Board of Commissioners made appointments to county citizen boards and commissions.
The Appointments are: Temmy Olasimbo, Woodbury, appointed to the Community Development Agency Board of Commissioners as a District 5 representative, to a partial first term expiring Dec. 31, 2022; Don Pereira, Afton, appointed to a partial first term expiring Nov. 14, 2023, as a manager on the Valley Branch Watershed District; John Brach, West Lakeland, appointed to a partial first term expiring Nov. 14, 2022, as a manager on the Valley Branch Watershed District; Wendy Ward, Marine on St. Croix, appointed to the Groundwater Advisory Committee as a Municipal Government representative, to a partial first term expiring Dec. 31, 2023; Shelley Quam, Oakdale, appointed to the Mental Health Advisory Committee as a District 2 representative, to a partial term expiring Dec. 31, 2023 and James Lovold, Oakdale, appointed to the Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee as a District 2 representative, to a partial term expiring Dec. 31, 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.