The Washington County Board of Commissioners made appointments to county citizen boards and commissions.

The Appointments are: Temmy Olasimbo, Woodbury, appointed to the Community Development Agency Board of Commissioners as a District 5 representative, to a partial first term expiring Dec. 31, 2022; Don Pereira, Afton, appointed to a partial first term expiring Nov. 14, 2023, as a manager on the Valley Branch Watershed District; John Brach, West Lakeland, appointed to a partial first term expiring Nov. 14, 2022, as a manager on the Valley Branch Watershed District; Wendy Ward, Marine on St. Croix, appointed to the Groundwater Advisory Committee as a Municipal Government representative, to a partial first term expiring Dec. 31, 2023; Shelley Quam, Oakdale, appointed to the Mental Health Advisory Committee as a District 2 representative, to a partial term expiring Dec. 31, 2023 and James Lovold, Oakdale, appointed to the Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee as a District 2 representative, to a partial term expiring Dec. 31, 2023.

