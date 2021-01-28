The Washington County Board of Commissioners accepted donations to the county’s library Jan. 19. One donation was for $30,000, from an anonymous donor. The Washington County Library has received donations for a number of years from this donor who wishes to remain anonymous. In the past, the library has used the donation to purchase materials and provide staff training. This year, the library is recommending the funds be used to make improvements to the library’s collection. The library is conducting a diversity audit of its collection to ensure it includes diverse books of wide perspectives, while also being responsive to Washington County communities and reflective of the diversity of the world. The donation will be used to strengthen the library’s collection in areas identified by the diversity audit.
The County Board also accepted a donation of $1,003.95 for the Library from the Washington County Library Partners. The money will be used for the same purpose.
