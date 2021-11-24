County libraries will continue to provide hotspots
The Washington County Library will provide hotspots, or mobile devices that provide connection to the internet, after the County Board approved a $141,200 contract with T-Mobile Oct. 19 to provide 400 hotspots for checkout.
In October 2020, the Library began a hotspot lending program funded by Washington County through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The program has been a success, with more than 3,000 checkouts of hotspots from county libraries.
The Library will continue the program with a one-year service agreement with T-Mobile. The program will be funded with Emergency Connectivity Fund funding received by Washington County and with American Rescue Plan Act funds received by Washington County.
