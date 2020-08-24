The Washington County Board of Commissioners continued its review of the county’s 2021 budget Aug. 18.
The board received its first overview of the 2021 recommended operating and capital budgets Aug. 4. The board will review the budgets over the next several months, conducting workshops presenting individual department budgets through August and September. The board heard budget recommendations from the Community Corrections, Community Services, and Public Health & Environment departments Aug. 18.
The board is expected to adopt a preliminary 2021 levy Sept. 15. Once the County Board sets the preliminary levy, it may lower it, but cannot raise it in the final budget, according to a county press release.
The County Board will conduct a public hearing on the budget after 6 p.m. Dec. 1, and is scheduled to adopt a final budget for 2021 Dec. 15.
The recommended budget calls for a .63% increase in the county’s tax levy, which, when combined with the growth in the county’s tax base, would translate into an almost 5% decrease in the county’s tax rate. Should the recommended levy be approved, the impact on the owner of the median valued home in the county, which is $308,000, would see a decrease of $21 a year in county taxes. The recommended levy would fall from $431 per capita in 2020 to $429 in 2021.
Components of the 2021 recommended budget would be a net levy of $115.2 million; non-levy revenue of $115.5 million; operating expenditures of $195.3 million; and capital expenditures of $48.2 million.
The county’s estimated market value of taxable property increased by almost 5% since 2020 for taxes payable in 2021, with new construction valued added at $620.2 million, and the median value change of 2.2% on existing homes.
All budget workshops are webcast, and archived meeting webcasts are on the county’s website, www.co.washington.mn.us, found by searching “County Board Meeting Webstream,” and then finding the individual meeting date.
Additional information on the proposed 2021 budget may be found on the county’s website www.co.washington.mn.us by searching “budget.”
