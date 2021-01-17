The county approved programs Jan. 5 to assist those who are experiencing homelessness and those who need rental assistance to find housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county has been providing assistance to county residents since the beginning of the pandemic last March. The county has been using federal coronavirus relief funding to provide the services.
The county was able to provide housing assistance to between 20 and 50 families each month, and received more than 1,100 applications for rental assistance and provided more than $2.7 million in rental assistance through the end of November 2020.
The need to provide shelter for those facing homelessness and assistance to those impacted by the pandemic who are unable to make consistent and steady rent payments because of the pandemic has continued, and CRF funds are no longer available. The County Board made the decision to continue funding the programs, using the county’s fund balance to pay for them.
The county will provide up to $360,000 for sheltering costs for those experiencing homelessness. These funds are available through June 30; and up to $350,000 per month for three months beginning Jan. 1 for rental assistance, damage deposit assistance, and unpaid utilities for individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that allows individuals to avoid eviction.
Sheriff’s office will receive more money for narcotics force
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will receive an additional $90,000 from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Office of Justice Programs, for funding of the Washington County Narcotics Task Force
The County Board accepted the grant Jan. 5. The money will be used to reimburse the Sheriff’s Office for personnel expenses of the sergeant overseeing the task force during 2021.
Contact: Sheriff Dan Starry, 651-430-7601
