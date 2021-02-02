The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved agreements with eight county communities Jan. 26 to allow the county to conduct household hazardous waste collections
Eight satellite weekend household hazardous waste collections are planned for 2021.
Events planned for spring are: at the Hugo Public Works Garage, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17, 6900 137th St. N., Hugo; at the Wildwood Elementary School in Mahtomedi, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 8698 75th St. N., Mahtomedi, enter at the middle school/high school driveway; at Lily Lake Ice Arena in Stillwater 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 1208 S. Greeley St. Stillwater; at the Forest Lake Transit Center, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, June 5 and June 12, 19987 Fitzgerald Trail N., Forest Lake.
Fall events are at the Forest Lake Transit Center, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 11 and Sept. 18, 19987 Fitzgerald Trail N., Forest Lake; at the Hugo Public Works Garage, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 2, 6900 137th St. N., Hugo.
Confidential document shredding will be available at all events.
In addition to remote-site collections, the Washington County Environmental Center, 4039 Cottage Grove Drive in Woodbury, provides residents with a free and convenient disposal option for household hazardous waste, electronics, and recyclables all year round.
It is open Tuesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The center accepts household hazardous waste, electronics, and recyclables.
The center also has a Free Product Room, in which residents may browse the shelves and take home previously-owned products such as paint, stain, automotive supplies, household cleaners, and other products.
All items taken to the Environmental Center are inspected to determine if they are usable products.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.