Money to build a grade-separated overpass at Highway 36 and Manning Avenue was included in the bonding bill approved by the Minnesota Legislature last week, and sent to Gov. Tim Walz’ desk for approval.
The bill focuses on key infrastructure needs in Washington County. The Manning/Highway 36 project will receive $3 million, which will complete the funding needs for the project, which is expected to cost $32 million when construction begins next year. When the project is complete, Manning Avenue will go up and over Highway 36. Ramps will connect to Highway 36 and will be controlled by stop lights at all intersections. The design team, working with the local community, determined that this design would be the best option for future commercial expansion and safe traffic in the area.
Other fixes will address current issues, including relocating the frontage road and extending the trail east of Manning across a new bridge
over Highway 36. The project is where the cities of Grant, Lake Elmo, Oak Park Heights, and Stillwater, as well as
Stillwater Township, meet,
and is a heavily-traveled
traffic corridor.
“Traffic continues to increase along Highway 36, especially in light of the opening of the new St. Croix crossing,” said Washington County Commissioner Gary Kriesel, District 3. “This will be a tremendous improvement to assure that residents may travel the corridor safely. I want to thank State Sen. Karin Housley and State Rep. Shelly Christensen for their robust, ongoing, and bipartisan support of this project.”
The bonding bill also provides $7 million for the expansion of the Ramsey/Washington Recycling & Energy Center in Newport.
