The Washington County Board of Commissioners made appointments to the Workforce Development Board March 15.

The appointments are: John Burcaw, who was appointed to a partial term as the Workforce Training Institution Representative, on the board.

The term will expire June 30, 2023; Eric Riedel, who was appointed to a partial term as the Post-Secondary Education Representative on the board.

The term will expire June 30 and Jordan Fry, who was appointed to a second term as the Union Representative on the board. The term will expire Dec. 31, 2024.

