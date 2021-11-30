The Washington County Board of Commissioners set public hearings Oct. 26 to be conducted during its Nov. 30 meeting.
The public hearings will be conducted at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, in the Board Room of the Government Center, 14949 62nd St. N., Stillwater.
One public hearing will be to gather comment on the county’s fee schedule. The fee schedule is updated annually. All fee changes are brought to the County Board for approval. By law, the fee schedule can only be adopted after conducting a public hearing.
Another public hearing will be to review comments on the 2022-2026 Washington County Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). During the public hearing, the County Board will hear public comments and consider any recommended changes to the draft CIP.
The draft CIP is published on the county website at www.co.washington.mn.us and may be found by searching “CIP.” Comments may also be left on the website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.