The Washington County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing June 1 to review and consider amendments to the Washington County Development Code to enable coordination of membership between the Planning Advisory Commission and the Board of Adjustment and Appeals as recommended by the Planning Advisory Commission.
The hearing will be during the County Board’s regular meeting in the Board Room of the Government Center, 14949 N. 62nd St. N. in Stillwater. The ability to attend virtually by those residents who wish to do so will be made available before the meeting.
In 2018, a significant amount of Land Use authority was assumed by townships, resulting in a reduction in the volume of work for the PAC and BAA, with less frequent meetings. That created practical challenges for the efficient functioning of the committees and for making effective use of residents’ time who serve as members.
To implement the changes, sections of the Washington County Development Code that set out the makeup of the two boards need to be repealed and replaced. The County Board referred the issue to the PAC for its study, report, and recommendation. At its meeting in April, the PAC made a recommendation to the County Board to repeal and replace sections of the Development Code by ordinance.
After the public hearing, the County Board can consider the input gathered before officially repealing and replacing sections of the code by ordinance.
The transition to the new configuration of the PAC and BAA would occur as individual appointments expire or resignations occur, and no current member will be asked to relinquish an appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.