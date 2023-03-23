The following actions were taken at the Feb. 28, 2023, Washington County Board of Commissioners meeting at the Government Center in Stillwater, Minn.
Great River Rail Commission
The Washington County Board of Commissioners, sitting as the Regional Rail Authority Feb. 28, agreed to become a member of the Great River Rail Commission.
In addition, the board appointed Commissioner Karla Bigham, District 4, as the board’s representative to the commission.
The Great River Rail Commission advocates to increase transportation alternatives by expanding passenger rail service between the Twin Cities and Chicago to bolster economic development in the corridor between the Twin Cities and La Crescent. The cost of pro-rated dues for 2023 is $2,980, and revenue is budgeted. Annual dues for 2024 onward are anticipated to be $4,470.
The county has been a member in the past but withdrew membership in 2021.
Gold Line project
Washington County will replace traffic signals along the planned METRO Gold Line route after the County Board approved a $1.7 million funding agreement with the Metropolitan Council Feb. 28 to do the work.
METRO Gold Line, a bus rapid transit route from downtown St. Paul to Woodbury, requires multiple traffic signal systems to be replaced along the corridor, 15 of which are within Washington County.
Because Washington County has expertise in the required signal systems, it was decided that the county is in the best position to furnish, assemble, test and inspect the traffic signal equipment. The money is a not-to-exceed amount for 15 signals. It is part of the overall project cost commitment that the county agreed to last spring.
The County Board also agreed to be a part of a transfer of $3.5 million to pay for bridge improvements in Oakdale. The money was appropriated by the state Legislature to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for the Fourth Street Bridge replacement in Oakdale, which is also part of the Gold Line project.
Camp Ripley museum
Washington County will transfer an Italian Breda Model 30 machine gun, which is a World War II historical weapon of the Italian Army, to Camp Ripley Military Museum.
The County Board approved the transfer Feb. 28.
The weapon was seized by the Sheriff’s Office in 2015 as part of a criminal investigation. It is inoperable with the action and breech being welded closed prior to confiscation. The item is contraband and cannot be legally owned by a civilian as it was not registered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The criminal case that caused the seizure is now concluded and the gun was forfeited according to state law. The Sheriff’s Office has since registered the item with the ATF under government ownership provisions.
The Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum traces its beginnings to 1976 when the Military Historical Society of Minnesota was organized for the express purpose of establishing a state military museum. The Minnesota Department of Military Affairs agreed to provide facilities for the museum at Camp Ripley in northwestern Minnesota.
Big Marine Park Reserve
Washington County will receive up to $649,594 from the Metropolitan Council to reimburse it for land the county purchased in 2018 in Scandia to add to the Big Marine Park Reserve.
The County Board approved the reimbursement of the county’s Land and Water Legacy Program fund Feb. 28.
The purchase of the property at 14621 Margo Ave. was approved by the County Board in November 2018 for $866,125, including recording fees and taxes. The Metropolitan Council payment will cover 75 percent of the purchase price. The county is required to put certain restrictive covenants on the land.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.