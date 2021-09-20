The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved comments Sept. 14 on a tax increment financing redevelopment district proposed for the city of Stillwater.
The project is the development of a new 61-unit apartment building with 73 below-grade parking stalls at the intersection of Chestnut and Myrtle streets in downtown Stillwater. After reviewing the proposed new district, the county expressed its support for the project as outlined in the TIF plan.
By law, the city must provide a 30-day notice to the county and the county may provide comments to the city to be included in the record of the public hearing. Tax increment, or TIF, allows for the increased property tax income from an improved property to be used to assist in financing the project. The city of Stillwater will conduct a public hearing Sept. 21 to consider the creation of a new tax increment financing district for a redevelopment district with a maximum life of 25 years to redevelop blight within the city.
