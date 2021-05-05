The Washington County Board of Commissioners extended its support for National Arbor Day April 30 and National Arbor Month in May.

Recognizing the day and month helps to bring awareness to the value and benefits that trees provide to communities.

The resolution the board approved April 27 noted that the emerald ash borer is becoming more established in Minnesota, and if not managed will eliminate many green and white ash trees.

The resolution encourages local communities and residents to take proactive steps to increase the diversity of native trees in these areas before canopies are lost; and to take steps recommended, including conducting tree inventories of boulevards and parks, setting ash tree removal and replacement goals, and planning for increased wood waste as emerald ash borer becomes more established.

Recommended for you

Load comments