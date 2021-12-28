The Washington County Board of Commissioners set salaries for 2022 for two elected county officials Dec. 7.

The County Board set the salaries of: Attorney Pete Orput, at $198,833 for 2022, a 3.5% increase over 2021; and Sheriff Dan Starry, at $178,424 for 2021, which is a 3.5% increase over 2021.

State law requires the board members to set a salary before the beginning of the year.

