The Washington County Board of Commissioners set salaries for the board for 2022 Nov. 9.
State law requires the board members to set a salary before the beginning of the year.
The board salary set for 2022 is $72,488, a 2.5% increase from the previous salary.
The board members also receive expense reimbursement and the same benefits as those that the elected department heads, namely the county sheriff and attorney, receive.
The board also set the 2022 salary for Kevin Corbid, county administrator, at $196,245, a 4% increase.
Neither the board nor the administrator received salary increases in 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.