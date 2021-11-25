The Washington County Board of Commissioners set salaries for the board for 2022 Nov. 9.

State law requires the board members to set a salary before the beginning of the year.

The board salary set for 2022 is $72,488, a 2.5% increase from the previous salary.

The board members also receive expense reimbursement and the same benefits as those that the elected department heads, namely the county sheriff and attorney, receive.

The board also set the 2022 salary for Kevin Corbid, county administrator, at $196,245, a 4% increase.

Neither the board nor the administrator received salary increases in 2021.

