The Washington County Board of Commissioners reviewed an application for an exempt permit of Minnesota Lawful Gambling from Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center to conduct a raffle in Denmark Township Sept. 12.

The permit would allow the group to conduct a raffle at the nature center in Denmark Township.

Denmark Township has been notified of the event.

After approval by the County Board, the application is sent to the Minnesota State Gambling Board for its consideration.

