The Washington County Board of Commissioners recognized April 26-30 at Work Zone Safety Awareness Week.
The event takes place across the United States, with partnerships between state departments of transportation, national road safety organizations, government agencies, private companies, and individuals.
Washington County recognizes the importance of Work Zone Safety and regularly works with stakeholders across the county to educate and strive for the safest work zones possible. Declaring April 26-30 as Work Zone Awareness Week in Washington County allows for increased communications and visibility of efforts to have “Safe Work Zones for All: Protect workers. Protect road users.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.