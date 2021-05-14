The Washington County Board of Commissioners recognized May 14 as Apraxia Awareness Day in Washington County at its meeting May 11.
Childhood apraxia of speech is a misunderstood and challenging speech disorder. Now going into its ninth year, Apraxia Awareness Day May 14 aims to unite community members, children with childhood apraxia of speech, and their friends and family to be an unstoppable, united force, advocating for children with childhood apraxia of speech.
The board noted that the speech disorder affects 1 in 1,000 children, and causes kids to have significant difficulty learning to talk. Without appropriate speech therapy, children with apraxia will have diminished communication skills, but are also placed at high risk for secondary impacts in reading, writing, spelling and other school-related skills. The board encouraged Washington County residents and Minnesotans to work within their communities to increase awareness and understanding of childhood apraxia of speech.
