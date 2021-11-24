The Washington County Board of Commissioners received a report Nov. 16 on an attempted “phishing” effort to redirect a county payment to a fraudulent account.
County staff worked in concert with the county’s bank to stop the attempted transaction before there was any loss of funds, Administrator Kevin Corbid reported to commissioners. A criminal investigation was opened by the Sheriff’s Office and is ongoing. County staff have provided an update to the county’s Audit Committee on the steps that have been taken to further protect the county from this type of criminal activity and other cyber attacks, including implementation of technology tools to identify and block phishing attempts, and hiring and training Information Technology staff to monitor threats and take protective measures and train all county staff on how to detect and prevent fraud from occurring.
County will work with YMCA of the North for diversity, equity, inclusion training
Washington County will work with the YMCA of the North to conduct the county’s diversity, equity and inclusion training, after the County Board approved a $214,550 contract with the organization Oct. 19.
The YMCA of the North will provide foundational diversity, equity, and inclusion training for county leadership and DEI steering team members and department equity change teams; administer the Intercultural Development Inventory, and provide group training and debrief sessions; and provide consultation on action plans that integrate DEI best practices into organizational strategies and objectives.
Funding for this request comes from the Human Resources’ budget and an anonymous donation to the county’s DEI program previously accepted by the board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.