The Washington County Board of Commissioner proclaimed June 1 to Aug. 31 as Summer at Your Library in Washington County. The board made the proclamation June 1.
Washington County Library is getting ready to celebrate its summer learning program, Summer at Your Library. The program includes events and activities to encourage children, teens, and adults to make reading and learning part of their summer plans.
The board’s proclamation noted that libraries are at the heart of their cities, towns, counties, and communities, serving as accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and connection. They also offer opportunities for everyone to explore new worlds and become their best selves through access to technology, collections, and programs. In times of crisis, such as during the pandemic, libraries and library workers play an invaluable role in supporting their communities both in person and virtually, and the Washington County Library staff worked to creatively offer support and services to community members throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, participation in summer library programs can neutralize summer learning loss, and improve comprehension and memory skills for children and teens, and summer programs and activities encourage library users of all ages to become lifelong readers and learners.
