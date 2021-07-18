The Washington County Board of Commissioners proclaimed July 19-23, 2021, as Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week.
The proclamation was made July 6.
The American Probation and Parole Association designates a week each year to recognize the work of pretrial, probation, and parole officers around the country. This year’s theme is “Recognizing Heroes in the Field,” centering on acknowledging front-line workers who have put their lives on the line to keep communities safe.
