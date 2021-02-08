The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a 2021 collective bargaining agreement with the Assistant Washington County Attorneys’ Association Feb. 2.

Consistent with agreements that have been reached with other bargaining groups, the agreement states: effective Jan. 1, a 0% general salary adjustment will be applied; effective the beginning of the year, a one-time 2% lump sum of salary will be paid; effective July 9, a one-time $1,000 lump sum salary payment will be made.

The agreement also sets out how much the county will pay for the cost of health insurance for employees.

Load comments