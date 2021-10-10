The Washington County Board of Commissioners declared October as Cyber Security Awareness Month in Washington County Oct. 5.
The federal Department of Homeland Security and the National Cyber Security Alliance have sponsored the month of October as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month since 2004.
Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to educate public and private sector partners with the goal to raise awareness about risks and issues surrounding information security.
The Washington County’s Information Technology Department works diligently to ensure the protection of its data systems and information.
In 2021, cybersecurity risks continued to be addressed through updated training for employees, advancing threat detection capabilities, and continuous improvement to incident response. Cybersecurity efforts have significantly focused on ensuring the security and integrity of election systems and data.
