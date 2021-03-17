The Washington County Board of Commissioners March 9 directed the Planning Advisory Commission to review and consider amendments to the Washington County Development Code to enable coordination of membership between the Planning Advisory Commission and the Board of Adjustment and Appeals
In 2018, a significant amount of land use authority was assumed by the townships, resulting in a reduction in the volume of work for the Planning Advisory Commission and the Board of Adjustments and Appeals, and less frequent meetings of the two committees. This has created practical challenges for the efficient functioning of the committees and for making effective use of residents’ time who serve as members.
The County Board discussed alternatives to address these circumstances last summer, and the board expressed support for seeking options for the committees.
To implement any changes, an amendment to the Washington County Development Code is needed. The PAC will need to study, report, and recommend a change. The PAC will meet March 30, when it could make a recommendation to the County Board to adopt an amendment to the Development Code.
A public hearing and its notice is required for the board to adopt an amendment to the Development Code, which could happen as soon as the County Board meeting of May 4.
The transition to any new arrangement would occur as individual appointments expire or resignations occur, and no current member will be asked to relinquish an appointment. It is believed the transition could be completed by June 2021, and result in improved efficiency and better use of the time and effort of residents who volunteer to serve on these committees.
Commissioner named to airport
advisory commission
The Washington County Board of Commissioners appointed Commissioner Gary Kriesel, District 3, to the Lake Elmo Airport Advisory Commission March 9. Public Works Director Don Theisen will serve as an alternate to the commission.
The Metropolitan Airports Commission invited Washington County to participate as a member of a newly-formed Lake Elmo Airport Advisory Commission. This commission will support the ongoing efforts to engage the stakeholders of the Lake Elmo Airport community.
The commission will provide an open forum for strengthening relationships between MAC, airport users, stakeholders, and the community. The proposed membership consists of representatives from surrounding cities and townships, Washington County, airport businesses, pilots, and the Experimental Aircraft Association.
The role of the commission members will be to participate in discussions about matters concerning the Lake Elmo Airport, as well as share information with their respective communities about the airport. The first meeting is anticipated to be during the second quarter of 2021, with quarterly meetings the remainder of the year.
