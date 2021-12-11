The Washington County Board of Commissioners conducted a public hearing on the county’s 2022 fee schedule Nov. 30.
No one spoke during the hearing. The County Board will consider adopting the new fee schedule at its Dec. 14 meeting.
The county’s fee schedule is governed by county policy, as well as state laws and rules. The policy states that when a single user is the beneficiary of a service, the costs of the service should be borne by that individual. Service delivery costs can be supported by revenue other than user fees when there is a public benefit provided by the service.
The county policy is to set fees that have a reasonable relation between the fee and the cost of providing the service, as well as a number of other considerations.
Programs throughout the county may require fees, and each is reviewed and considered for changes each year. Changes in fees are made to reflect changes in services offered, as well as any state legislative changes that affect county services and related fees.
Information on fees charged for a variety of services and programs may be found on the county’s website www.co.washington.mn.us.
