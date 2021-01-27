The Washington County Board of Commissioners conducted its annual organizational meeting Jan. 5.
Commissioner Lisa Weik, District 5, was elected the board chair. The board has a practice of rotating the duties of the board chair among the five members, with each commissioner serving as board chair for a year. Commissioner Wayne Johnson, District 4, was elected vice chair.
Commissioner Fran Miron, District 1, served as board chair during 2020. The board also set its meeting schedule for the year. The board will meet most Tuesdays at 9 a.m. in the Government Center, with some exceptions. Some of the meetings will be scheduled as workshops only, during which the board will discuss policy issues, but will not take action. The county calendar for the full schedule of meetings for the year is available at t www.co.washington.mn.us.
Board recognizes 40 years of CDA service
The Washington County Board of Commissioners recognized the county’s Community Development Agency for 40 years of service to Washington County residents Jan. 19.
The Washington County Community Development Agency was established Jan. 20, 1981. For 40 years, the Washington County CDA has provided the residents and communities of Washington County with quality housing, redevelopment, and economic development programs and services. The citizen volunteers serving as commissioners and the employees of the CDA have helped build strong communities where everyone has an opportunity to succeed.
To celebrate its milestone of 40 years of service, the County Board recognized and honors the Washington County CDA and the value it adds to the residents and communities of Washington County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.