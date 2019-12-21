The Washington County Board of Commissioners agreed Dec. 17 to begin negotiations with Kevin Corbid, the county’s deputy administrator, to serve as the county’s next administrator.
Current administrator Molly O’Rourke has announced her retirement at the end of January.
Corbid has worked for Washington County since 2001, and has served as deputy administrator with O’Rourke since 2012.
At the County Board meeting, Angie Nalezny, human resources director, set out for the board the options it has in replacing O’Rourke, as there is no state law that governs the process, only that the board appoint an administrator. The board was advised to consider the leadership qualities of the person who the board wishes to appoint, looking at the goals and objectives of the county, to see if it is heading in the direction that the board wants the organization to go, and the pros and cons of the hiring processes.
The board could do an extensive outside search, post the position internally, or appoint directly. The last option is generally chosen when a succession process has been put in place, and the organization is going in the right direction, and the board wishes it to continue in that direction.
Commissioner Fran Miron, District 1, spoke in favor of moving forward with appointing Corbid. Miron said there is no need to search elsewhere, as there has been good succession planning, and Corbid is ready to take on the role of administrator. The board will hire on training, experience, and administrative qualifications, Miron said, and that the board agrees that county is moving in the right direction, culturally, fiscally, and politically. To the board, that means there is no need to change direction, and Corbid is qualified to work toward meeting the board’s objectives, and will provide stability and continuity for the county, Miron said. “Our deputy administrator is more than capable of taking on the position,” he said.
After Miron spoke, the other board members said that they were in agreement with the position that he had stated.
Corbid was appointed the deputy county administrator for Washington County in February 2012. Prior to the appointment, he served as the Director of Property Records and Taxpayer Services for 10 years.
Corbid received his undergraduate degree in political science from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, and received his Masters of Public Administration degree from Hamline University.
Corbid and his wife, Holly, live in Stillwater and have three children. He currently serves on the board of the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust (MCIT), the Stillwater Fastpitch Association Board, and is a past board member of the United Way of Washington County-East.
