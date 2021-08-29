The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved an application for a temporary on-site liquor license Aug. 24 from the Hesley Jensen American Legion Post No. 491.
The permit is for a special event Sept. 18 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Baytown Town-ship.
Washington County processes all liquor license applications for the townships in the county. The county reviews the liquor liability insurance, and the Sheriff’s Office, County Attorney’s Office, and the Department of Public Health & Environment perform compliance and verification checks.
The license fees pay the cost of the county for administration, compliance, and verification checks.
