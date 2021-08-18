The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of right-of-way Aug. 10 for two future roadway projects in the county.
The projects are: County State Aid Highway 13 (Ideal Avenue) in Oakdale and Lake Elmo. This is the second phase of this roadway improvement, which will include improved intersection controls and safety of intersecting streets between 36th and 44th Streets, improved surface water drainage, the continuation of north-south trail segments on the west side of the road, and new signs and roadway striping.
The right-of-way estimate is approximately $450,000 and is funded by State Aid and local contributions. The other project CSAH 12 (Wildwood Road) in Mahtomedi. The project will include pavement replacement, signs and road striping, improved pedestrian crossings, a signal at Wedgewood Drive, a multi-purpose off-road trail on a portion of Wildwood Road on the south side, and a culvert replacement within the causeway. The right-of-way estimate is approximately $660,000, and is funded by State Aid, local funds, and funds received from the jurisdictional turnback of Trunk Highway 244 from the Minnesota Department of Transportation to Washington County.
