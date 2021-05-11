The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a program April 27 for 2021 to assist affordable housing programs in the county.
The Washington County Community Development Agency manages programs under the federal Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Programs. All funds assist low- and moderate-income households.
The programs approved will be undertaken between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. They include $300,000 for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity to build four units of affordable housing; $76,288 for Two Rivers Community Land Trust to rehabilitate three units of affordable housing; $380,099 for home improvement loans to rehabilitate 10 units of affordable housing; and $105,320 for Washington County Community Services for homeless prevention, to assist 540 people.
