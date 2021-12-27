The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved the county’s 2022 budget on Dec. 14, and the property tax levy that will support it.
With the ongoing response to and recovery from the pandemic, the recommended 2022 budget includes a levy increase that funds increased costs to the county expected in 2022, and those that occurred in 2021.
The County Board conducted workshops on the recommended 2022 budget throughout August and September. After reviewing the recommended budgets from departments, the County Board set a proposed levy and adopted a proposed budget for 2022 Sept. 14. The board conducted a public hearing on the proposed levy and budget Nov. 30.
The levy adopted is a 5.28% increase in the county’s 2021 levy, for a levy of $120.6 million. It is expected that the levy will result in an increase for the county’s portion of the annual property tax of $25 for the average valued home in the county, which is $318,700. That same average valued home in 2021 experienced a $25 reduction in county tax when the board approved a 0% levy increase for 2021. The county’s revenue budget will include revenue other than $133.1 million levy. Operating expenditures are budgeted to be $204.8 million; capital projects are budgeted to be $64.1 million in 2022.
The Regional Rail Authority levy was set at $660,000 for 2022, the same as in 2021, with planned expenditures set at just less than $700,000 for the year. The county’s Community Development Agency will have a levy of $5.68 million, to which the board consented.
The county continues to respond to the pandemic with services that meet clients’ needs, according to a news release from the county. At the same time, much like other service providers, the county has found ways to deliver some county services in a more efficient, less costly way, which will continue in the future. This has included upgrades to county facilities that made them safer places to receive services and work.
New funding in the budget will pay for salaries and benefit increases for existing employees; base salaries of all county employees were held flat in 2021. The recommended budget includes only a small number of new employees and few changes in the services or programs delivered.
The recommended budget includes investments in the county’s technology infrastructure and information technology staff to maintain and enhance data and network security, the release states. The budget funds a fairly substantial increase in election costs for 2022 as more people vote absentee, which adds to the cost of managing an election. The budget also funds replacements in the public works fleet to ensure the ability to maintain and provide snow removal on county roads.
The recommended budget is impacted by reduced revenue in a variety of areas, including reduced county program aid, a state aid provided to reduce the reliance on property taxes to fund mandated services, and reduced fees for services that have been impacted by the pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.