The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved an application for the renewal of an on-sale and Sunday liquor licenses for Outing Lodge in Stillwater Township July 6.
Washington County processes all liquor licenses for the townships in the county. The county reviews the insurance certification provided by the applicant, and the Sheriff’s Office, County Attorney’s Office, and Public Health & Environment Department complete compliance/verification checks.
The requirements are complete, and the license fees paid. The fees pay for the administrative cost of the county.
County Board approves plat in May Township
The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a plat of Martins Arcola Addition in May Township July 6.
Martins Arcola Addition is an abstract plat lying west of Arcola Trail North and the St Croix River.
