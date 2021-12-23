The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a capital improvement plan for the county for 2022-2026 Dec. 14, after conducting a public hearing on the plan Nov. 30.
No one spoke at the hearing. Comment letters were received from a number of county cities, including Cottage Grove, Hugo, Lake Elmo, Oak Park Heights, and Woodbury, and the Rice Creek Watershed District. The plan includes major roadways, parks, and facility projects in the county planned for the next five years, and those projects that are funded by bonds. Along with those projects, specific projects for 2022 are included.
Roads and bridges make up 75% of the proposed projects in the five-year plan, with public facilities making up 17% and parks and land making up 8%.
Funding comes from a number of sources, including county program aid from the state, intergovernmental revenue, the local option sales tax, and bonds.
More than 79 projects or programs are included in the capital plan, with $352 million in planned investments in infrastructure over the next five years.
Projects in the 2022 portion of the plan include an expansion of the Environmental Center in Woodbury, as well as the construction of an environmental center in Forest Lake, and yard waste facilities in the county. Roadway projects throughout the county are also in the proposed plan.
After receiving comments from a number of cities in the county, changes were made to the final plan, which was adopted Dec. 14. No projects were removed from the plan, and the changes did not affect the 2022 budget.
