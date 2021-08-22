The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved the 2022-2023 Joint Activities budget for the Ramsey/Washington Recycling & Energy Board (R&E Board) Aug. 10, as recommended by the R&E Board.

The R&E Joint Activities Budget is the general fund for R&E, and is paid for with county contributions, 73% from Ramsey County and 27% from Washington County.

The proposed 2022 budget includes the $2.89 million from Washington County to support the Joint Activities Budget and funded by the County Environmental Charge.

The Joint Powers Agreement creating the R&E Board provides that the County Board retain the authority to approve the Joint Activities Budget of the R&E Board, which is a two-year budget.

The budget is used to administer and carry out non-facility related activities of the R&E Board that meet the county’s Waste Management Master Plan 2018-2036 goals and strategies and state goals, such as a 75% recycling rate by 2030.

The R&E Board approved the budget July 22 and recommended that each county board approve the proposed budget with no changes.

