County Board adopts committees, boards assignments Dec 24, 2021

The Washington County Board of Commissioners adopted assignments Dec. 14 for 2022 for the committees, commissions, and joint powers boards on which commissioners will serve for the coming year.As part of their duties as commissioners, the commissioners serve on groups that oversee governance and functions throughout the metropolitan area, and throughout the state.
