The Washington County Board of Commissioners accepted a $261,355 grant June 22 from the state Department of Human Services to provide housing support for the next two years.
The state, through its Community Living Infrastructure grant, allocates funds to develop community living infrastructure throughout the state. The grant funds activities to provide support for people with disabilities and housing instability who want to live in the community. Activities paid for include outreach efforts, assistance from a housing resource specialist, and funding to administer and monitor the Housing Support Program.
Washington County uses this funding for the management of the Housing Support program, emergency shelter planning, and outreach services, which are essential to connect those experiencing homelessness to services and housing opportunities in the community.
This grant includes a slight increase of almost $13,000 for the biennium.
