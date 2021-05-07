The Washington County Board of Commissioners accepted $1.3 million for COVID-19 response and vaccination distribution May 3.

The county is receiving federal funding through the Minnesota Department of Health for COVID-19 response and vaccine implementation. Funding will be used for vaccine distribution costs and initiatives to increase vaccinations in the community.

The money is to be used through Dec. 31. Costs that will be reimbursed include staff salary and fringe benefits; subcontracts for vaccine administration; purchase of supplies and equipment; costs associated with vaccine clinics, such as rent, security, and translation/interpreters; expanded clinic hours and staff overtime; community engagement and vaccinations in underserved communities; promotion of vaccine confidence (messaging, videos, social medial, etc.); and to address vaccine misinformation.

The programs include setting up a vaccination clinic in Stillwater, supporting mobile vaccination efforts, providing translation options, and creating community engagement sessions with cultural liaisons to diverse communities in the county.

