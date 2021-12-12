The Washington County Board of Commissioners accepted donations made to the county during the third quarter of 2021 at its meeting Oct. 26.
The donations included $652 that the library received in cash donations, and $52 that the Parks received through exhibit donations at the Historic Courthouse. Community Corrections received gift cards valued at $50 for its Offender Recovery Program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.